LED lights in corp’s 74 divisions to be commissioned today

KOCHI: To enhance the basic infrastructure of Kochi city and simultaneously improve the quality of life of its residents, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has implemented numerous projects in the city. The commissioning of the newly installed high-tech, energy-efficient LED lights in 74 divisions of the corporation will be conducted by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh on Wednesday.

According to Mayor M Anilkumar, as a continuation of these efforts, the Kochi corporation has successfully installed new, high-tech, and energy-efficient LED lights, replacing over 40,000 old streetlights in its 74 divisions.

“This pan-city LED project, implemented by the Kochi corporation with the support of the Smart Cities Mission, has been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore. Thus, the long-cherished dream project of the Kochi corporation has been realised through CSML. The operation of these LED lights within the city limits is controlled through a centralised system comprising over 1500 automatic control panels,” he added.