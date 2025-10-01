LED lights in corp’s 74 divisions to be commissioned today

KOCHI: To enhance the basic infrastructure of Kochi city and simultaneously improve the quality of life of its residents, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has implemented numerous projects in the city. The commissioning of the newly installed high-tech, energy-efficient LED lights in 74 divisions of the corporation will be conducted by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh on Wednesday.
According to Mayor M Anilkumar, as a continuation of these efforts, the Kochi corporation has successfully installed new, high-tech, and energy-efficient LED lights, replacing over 40,000 old streetlights in its 74 divisions.
“This pan-city LED project, implemented by the Kochi corporation with the support of the Smart Cities Mission, has been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore. Thus, the long-cherished dream project of the Kochi corporation has been realised through CSML. The operation of these LED lights within the city limits is controlled through a centralised system comprising over 1500 automatic control panels,” he added.
He pointed out that the aim of making Kochi city safer, brighter, and more beautiful has been achieved through ongoing development activities. CSML, in collaboration with the corporation, has brought about new changes.
The project was first announced in 2023 and was aimed at lowering the electricity bill of the civic body to a large extent and making streets well-lit. On a pilot basis, CSML had installed LED lights at five locations: Vyttila area, Cochin Shipyard Road, MG Road, Venduruthy Bridge, and South Overbridge. A total of 2,000 smart meters were to be installed as part of the project, and the lights were to be monitored at the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC-4). As a result of real-time monitoring, IC-4 can have malfunctioning lights replaced within 48 hours.