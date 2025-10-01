Migrant worker dies of heroin overdose

KOCHI: A Perumbavoor-based migrant worker died after a drug-peddler allegedly injected a lethal dose of heroin into his veins.

The accused, identified as Washim Haq, 24, of Nagaon, Assam, was arrested by Perumbavoor police led by T M Soofi after the police registered a suo motu case. The identity of the deceased migrant labourer aged about 30 years is yet to be confirmed, police said.

The incident took place around 8.45am near Sophia College Road in Perumbavoor on Monday. The victim approached Washim, the drug peddler, to procure narcotics. Washim introduced him to the potent drug heroin and persuaded him to try it. Following that, the duo moved to a secluded spot behind Sanjo Hospital, near a parked Bolero jeep and a wall, where Washim administered the injection.

“The victim collapsed immediately after the dose, but the accused neither sought medical help nor alerted others. Instead, he fled from the scene. The migrant worker later died due to drug overdose and delay in getting medical help,” said an officer.

T M Soofi, the investigating officer, said, “The accused is known to peddle drugs within migrant labourer circles. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the inquest and postmortem examination.”