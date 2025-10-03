Green hydrogen plant ready for commissioning, set to power Water Metro, e-feeder buses in future

KOCHI: Kerala is truly readying itself for fuel of the future ‘hydrogen.’ South India’s first green hydrogen plant and refuelling station, coming up on Kochi airport premises, is all set to be commissioned soon. And if all goes as per the plans of the authorities, the Kochi Water Metro and a select e-feeder services of Kochi Metro will be powered by hydrogen fuel in the near future.

BPCL, which has tied up with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) to set up a 1,000-kw facility at Nedumbassery, has also finalised plans to build a similar hydrogen refuelling station in Thiruvananthapuram by partnering with ANERT.

“Green hydrogen holds the potential to transform aviation and urban mobility. Now the work of setting up a hydrogen refuelling station at Nedumbassery has been completed, and the station is ready for commissioning. It will have an initial capacity to produce 80 kg of green hydrogen daily,” a senior BPCL official said.

“We’ve identified diverse uses for the refuelling station. It includes catering to the hydrogen-powered vessels and e-feeder buses that are planned to be deployed by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) in the near future,” he said.

The Kochi Water Metro, which uses electric-hybrid passenger ferries manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Ltd, has ambitious plans to shift to the zero-emission green hydrogen fuel in future. “The shift to green hydrogen vessels is now under active consideration and discussions are going on with Cochin Shipyard to deploy hydrogen fuel cell vessels. While we decided against hydrogen ferries initially due to their huge operating cost and difficulty in sourcing, discussions have now been revived with ANERT, which has extended a subsidy scheme,” said a KMRL source.