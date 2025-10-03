LEDs haven’t helped cut power bill in Kochi

KOCHI: Opposition councillors in Kochi Corporation alleged that the Pan City LED project implemented by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has not helped in generating financial returns.

“It was claimed that once the project is implemented, energy could be conserved and 60 per cent of the electricity bill could be saved, ensuring profit for the civic body.

However, despite spending Rs 33.87 crore on the project, the electricity bills for streetlights in June, July, and August stood at Rs 1.29 crore, Rs 1.32 crore, and Rs 1.27 crore respectively,” said Antony Kureethara, the Leader of the Opposition.

“The streetlights were installed after replacing the existing KSEB poles. If the streetlights had been installed on separate poles, it would have been possible to maintain them without the help of KSEB,” he added.

The Pan City LED project, implemented under the CSML initiative, was launched in 2023 at a total cost of Rs 33.87 crore.

“The current issue we face is that electricity in the area has to be disconnected to repair streetlights. Although post-installation work is included in the agreement, it appears to have been excluded from the scope of work. The inauguration of the Pan City LED project was merely an election strategy,” said M G Aristotil, UDF parliamentary party secretary.