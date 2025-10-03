The call of calligraphy

The third edition of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala (ICFK 2025), steered by KaChaTaThaPa Foundation in association with Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, began with much aplomb in Kochi on Thursday.

The four-day event, held once again at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, remains the only festival in the country dedicated exclusively to calligraphy, and hence boasts, like usual, the participation of big names from across India and abroad.



“The festival is a perfect avenue for the people here to learn about calligraphy,” says Narayana Bhattathiri, the force behind ICFK and the founder of KaChaTaThaPa Foundation, as he gave us a tour. A noted calligrapher with over four decades of experience, he splits his time between conducting workshops, classes and the promotion of this craft by way of similar exhibitions.