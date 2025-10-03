Work on new Kochi corporation office nearing completion

KOCHI: The nearly two-decade-long wait for a new corporation office is about to end, with construction of the facility nearing completion.

“Around 90-95% of the construction work has been completed. Only minor maintenance, cleaning of the premises, and finishing touches are now left. A meeting will be held next week to review progress. The date of inauguration can be decided only after that,” mayor M Anilkumar said.

Work on the civic body’s headquarters in Marine Drive began in 2006 with an initial budget of Rs 12 crore. It was halted in 2008 due to technical issues in the estimate report. Though a revised estimate for Rs 18.7 crore was prepared and the construction revived, progress was slow. The work faced multiple delays due to legal issues with contractors and funding shortages -- leading to cost escalation. The final cost came to around Rs 60 crore.

Issues in construction, including concerns over waterlogging and water seepage, were pointed out. Opposition councillors also raised concerns about the facility. “Most of the flaws have been addressed. Around 75% of the correction work is complete,” the mayor said.

The six-storey building has facilities including a main council hall, mini conference halls, and separate office space for the mayor, deputy mayor, councillors, and departments. The work utilised the corporation’s own fund, plan fund, central grants and other funds. The civic body earmarked Rs 30 crore to complete the work at the earliest.

“Though construction work is nearing completion, clearances from several agencies are pending. There is also some paperwork left. As a result, the council has not decided on the inauguration,” said M G Aristotle, UDF’s parliamentary party secretary.

Regarding the existing corporation office, the mayor said the council would discuss whether to renovate or repurpose the building once the new facility becomes operational.