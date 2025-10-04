After a three-year wait, repair work on key NH 85 stretch nearing completion

KOCHI: After nearly three years, Maradu residents can finally heave a sigh of relief as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to complete repair work on the 5km Kundannoor-Pettah stretch of NH 85 (Kochi-Theni Greenfield Highway).

Authorities completed most of the work on the stretch two months ago, but left unattended a small section, where the asphalt was removed. The 20m stretch in front of Abad Nucleus Mall emerged as a major bottleneck on the stretch.

“NHAI has now started laying interlocking tiles in this tiny stretch. And this has improved the flow of traffic. It took them nearly two months to carry out the work,” said A B Sabu, former chairman of the standing committee of Kochi corporation, who now works as an executive engineer with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

“The work is being carried out at night so as to have minimal impact on traffic. The work had been suspended after poor construction resulted in certain technical issues. Rain also hampered progress. Now, the old tiles are being replaced on the stretch till SDV LP School. The work is expected to be completed in a couple of days,” said Jiji Preman, ward 18 councillor.

According to sources, NHAI began laying tiles from both ends a couple of months ago, but unscientific construction resulted in a difference in road level in front of Nucleus Mall.