Fear not the python, Kochi. They are friends, not foes

KOCHI: It is mating season and pythons are seen slithering around the city. They are found crawling under garbage in the backyard, in the bushes or even curled up under the bed. Forest offices in the district are flooded with emergency calls and these are busy days for the 200-odd snake rescuers in the district.

On Wednesday, a python was spotted atop a tree near the premises of Maharaja’s College. After hours of efforts, rescuers Johny Rajesh, Sreenivas P Kamath and team were able to catch the reptile. A Rapid Response Team of the forest department from Kodanad rescued the snake and released it in the wild.

“The pythons we see in Kochi are Indian Rock Pythons. They are not dangerous. People mistake it to be aggressive like reticulated pythons seen in Indonesia and Andaman islands. The rock pythons, like rat snakes, play a key role in maintaining the ecological balance as they prey on the bandicoot, pups of street dogs and even piglets that proliferate fast,” says Assistant Conservator of Forests Mohammed Anwar.

Sreenivas, who was part of the rescue mission, says though the team reached the campus in the morning, it was not possible to catch the snake as it was perched on top of a tall tree. “The snake was an average adult and weighed around 7kg. As a zoomed image was circulated on social media, there was unnecessary frenzy. We climbed atop of the nearby KSEB building and prodded the reptile using a stick. We caught it around 7pm as the snake came down,” he adds.