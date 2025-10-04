Interactive play area to come up at Subhash Park

KOCHI: With a slew of new facilities on the anvil, Subhash Bose Park in Kochi is set to become more people-friendly. An interactive play area and an open gymnasium for children are being set up at the park, with Kochi Corporation implementing the project in collaboration with the tourism department.

An interactive play area is a safe and stimulating environment or space designed for children and uses dynamic elements and technology to engage children through physical, cognitive, and social play. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

“Play equipment for children between the ages of one and 12 will be installed in the same area and will be categorised according to age groups. It is an open space. We have also included equipment like challenger courses to include brain-stimulating activities,” said an official with the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-hed), a Kochi corporation agency entrusted to operate and maintain Subhash Park.