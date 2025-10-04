TiE Kerala stresses varsities’ role in growth

KOCHI: “Universities create entrepreneurs just as corporations create jobs,” Tom M Joseph, director of Jain University, said during the ‘TiE Kerala Vision Kerala’ panel discussion. The discussion, held at Avenue Regent on MG Road, focused on “Academic partnership for industrial growth.”

Asked if students are fully ready for entrepreneurship, Joseph quipped that universities create entrepreneurs who, in turn, create jobs – a phenomenon happening in Kerala for a long time. The event was attended by students, entrepreneurs etc., and featured a panel discussion and Q&A session. The panel, moderated by Ajit Moopan, president of MN Holdings, included Biju Vithayathil, director of Amity Global University, Ravindranath Kamath, co-founder of Next Education, and Radha Thevannoor, vice-chairman of SCMS.