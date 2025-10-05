Kochi Police introduces initiative to integrate drug users into mainstream

KOCHI: Kochi police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya on Saturday announced the expansion of the anti-drug initiative ‘Project Udayam’, introducing a provision for conditional immunity from prosecution for drug users who voluntarily seek de-addiction treatment. The initiative seeks to make full use of the provisions of the NDPS Act under Section 64 (A) to bring drug users into the mainstream of society.

Speaking to reporters, Vimaladitya said, “Under this initiative, we try to see them as someone in need of support, rather than as criminals. We want to try to bring them into the mainstream. We have already started the initiative in Kalamassery and Mattancherry police limits.

At least five such users already came forward under the initiative.” Most of those who came forward were very young, under the age of 25, he said.