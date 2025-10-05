Two youngsters killed after bike crashes into metro pillar at Chambakkara

KOCHI: Two youngsters died after their motorcycle rammed a metro pillar near Chambakkara Market in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Sooraj K S, 24, a native of Muttar in Alappuzha, and Swetha Ashok, 25, of Pazhuvil in Thrissur. The accident occurred around 12.45 am when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into Metro Pillar No. 953, said a personnel with the Maradu police station.

Sooraj was employed at an eatery in Kakkanad, while Swetha worked at a store in Forum Mall. Sooraj had gone to pick up Swetha from the mall on Friday night, and the duo were on their way back to Swetha’s accommodation in Kakkanad when the incident took place. Both youngsters were thrown onto the road from the impact of the crash, leaving them seriously injured. Though they were rushed to Welcare Hospital, Vytilla, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the possiblility of the motorcycle colliding with another vehicle is very low. It appears to be a case of self-accident, likely caused by overspeeding or failure to negotiate a curve,” said Rajesh R, station house officer at the Maradu police station. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the inquest and postmortem examination at the government hospital, he added.

A roommate of Sooraj, who requested anonymity, said, “We were staying together at a paying guest accommodation in Kakkanad. He had gone out to pick up his friend, who was working an evening shift. The accident happened on their way back.”