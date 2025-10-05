Vaduthala-Perandoor bridge gets technical nod, work to begin soon

KOCHI: The project to build a bridge across the Perandoor Canal to connect Vaduthala and Perandoor received technical sanction from the state government. The works department will be supervising the construction, and the tender proceedings for the project have also begun.

The project was proposed in 2016 and the land acquisition was completed in 2023.“The completion of the Vaduthala-Perandoor bridge will be a relief to the city’s transport system. This bridge will become an easy way to connect Pachalam-Vaduthala areas with Perandoor and will help reduce traffic congestion in Ernakulam city,” said T J Vinod, MLA.

The project also got administrative sanction of Rs 34.24 crore, including Rs 10 crore for land acquisition.

“As per the revised alignment, 34 cents of land has been acquired on the Perandoor side and 55 cents on the Vaduthala side. All necessary clearances for the construction of the bridge, including the clearance certificate under the Coastal Management Act, have already been received. The construction of the bridge will begin after a contractor is selected through the tender proceedings,” he added.