Women’s Blind Football World Cup kicks off in Kochi today; India to play Brazil

KOCHI: Football is a game of keen observation, acute perception, and brisk and agile movements — which require keen senses. But what when sight is no longer part of the picture? Welcome to the world of blind football.

In this five-a-side format, the completely blind outfield players, wearing blackout eye masks, depend on the heightened state of their other senses — including crisp consciousness and sharp listening ability — to control the ball and make their moves. The balls used are specially designed with bells or other sound-making devices, allowing players to respond and react to movements

Football had been a part of blind sports since 1999. In India, football for the blind was introduced in 2013. The rapid strides that the country has made in the sport will be evident when Kochi hosts the second edition of the IBSA Women’s Blind Football World Championship from today.

The matches will be played at the United Sports Centre, Kakkanad where top teams including Argentina, Brazil, England, Poland, Turkey, Japan, Canada and hosts India will compete for the top prize.

The inaugural edition of the tournament, conducted by the International Blind Football Federation (IBFF) in association with the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) was held in Birmingham, UK, where Argentina emerged champions. India finished fourth.