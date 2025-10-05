Women’s Blind Football World Cup kicks off in Kochi today; India to play Brazil

KOCHI: Football is a game of keen observation, acute perception, and brisk and agile movements — which require keen senses. But what when sight is no longer part of the picture? Welcome to the world of blind football.
In this five-a-side format, the completely blind outfield players, wearing blackout eye masks, depend on the heightened state of their other senses — including crisp consciousness and sharp listening ability — to control the ball and make their moves. The balls used are specially designed with bells or other sound-making devices, allowing players to respond and react to movements
Football had been a part of blind sports since 1999. In India, football for the blind was introduced in 2013. The rapid strides that the country has made in the sport will be evident when Kochi hosts the second edition of the IBSA Women’s Blind Football World Championship from today.
The matches will be played at the United Sports Centre, Kakkanad where top teams including Argentina, Brazil, England, Poland, Turkey, Japan, Canada and hosts India will compete for the top prize.
The inaugural edition of the tournament, conducted by the International Blind Football Federation (IBFF) in association with the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) was held in Birmingham, UK, where Argentina emerged champions. India finished fourth.
Driven by passion
“We may be blind in the eyes, but not in our minds, and that’s what pushes us forward in platforms like these,” said Nirma Thakarda, the Indian captain who hails from a small town near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Nirma was introduced to the game at the age of 25. But she rose quickly through the ranks — going on to lead the national team at 28.
In the opening match, India will take on Brazil at 7pm.
For Canada’s Hilary Scanion blind football was a way of getting back to the game. An avid footballer who lost her vision around 10 years ago, it was a meeting with Canadian team coach Matt Greenwood in 2016 that helped her realise her dream. “All that I wanted to do was not to leave my passion for my disability and this sport gives us the space for the purpose,” the 30-year-old said.
Blind football features teams of eight players, including three substitutes. The goalkeeper is the only ‘sighted’ person on the pitch.
Blind football in India is guided by Sunil P Mathew, scouting director of IBFF and head coach of both men’s and women’s teams in India. Currently, there are 700 male footballers across 24 states and more than 200 female players from 13 states being trained in the game.