Workcationing in Fort Kochi? DTPC plans lounge to boost experience

KOCHI: With the aim of enhancing the experience of holidaymakers, the tourism department has proposed setting up a travel lounge at Veli Ground, a recreational and community space in Fort Kochi.

“The aim is to set up a facility that would assist short- and long-term tourists. We have many backpackers who visit Fort Kochi. And those seeking the space to store their luggage after checking out of hotels or while visiting destinations nearby can use the facility. This will also be a space to relax and unwind,” said Lijo Joseph, secretary of the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Besides cloakrooms, the tourist centre will have high-speed internet, co-working spaces, cabins, and meeting rooms, making it a suitable space for travellers who need a professional environment to work or hold meetings. According to Benedict Fernandes, chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Committee and Veli division councillor, the facility will improve services provided to tourists in the city.