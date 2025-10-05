Workcationing in Fort Kochi? DTPC plans lounge to boost experience

KOCHI: With the aim of enhancing the experience of holidaymakers, the tourism department has proposed setting up a travel lounge at Veli Ground, a recreational and community space in Fort Kochi.
“The aim is to set up a facility that would assist short- and long-term tourists. We have many backpackers who visit Fort Kochi. And those seeking the space to store their luggage after checking out of hotels or while visiting destinations nearby can use the facility. This will also be a space to relax and unwind,” said Lijo Joseph, secretary of the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).
Besides cloakrooms, the tourist centre will have high-speed internet, co-working spaces, cabins, and meeting rooms, making it a suitable space for travellers who need a professional environment to work or hold meetings. According to Benedict Fernandes, chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Committee and Veli division councillor, the facility will improve services provided to tourists in the city.
“Fort Kochi is a place that attracts tourists from across the world and the country. Setting up such a centre would help improve the experience of travellers. Moreover, there are now many who arrive on workcation who require better internet facilities and working spaces,” he said.
DTPC is finalising the detailed project report.
“The total budget will be confirmed once the report is ready,” Lijo said. “The centre is expected to boast a reading room and other facilities. Nearly `3 crore has been tentatively allocated for the project. Final decisions regarding design and funding are expected in the coming weeks,” Benedict stressed.
The facility will also have high-quality amenities, including a cafe, a toilet complex including disabled-friendly restrooms, a lounge, and a tourist facilitation centre. Once completed, it is expected to improve the infrastructure for tourists in Fort Kochi, offering them convenience, connectivity, and comfort.