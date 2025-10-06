Fight is against INDIA bloc: Twenty-20 president Sabu M Jacob

KOCHI: Twenty-20 president Sabu M Jacob has said the party is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections against the INDIA bloc. He was speaking after inaugurating the party’s state election convention in Kolenchery on Sunday.

“Pinarayi Vijayan, who came to power promising to control price rise, has failed to keep the promise. Instead of controlling price rise, he has closed the food market in Kizhakkambalam. Now, gold from Sabarimala has been smuggled out. Even Ayyappa Swamy is not safe in Kerala. Pinarayi’s vigilance has been deployed 80 times in the panchayats governed by Twenty-20 without corruption,” Sabu said.

If governed without corruption, each panchayat will have a surplus of Rs 2 to 3 crore a year, he added. In the local body elections, Twenty20 will contest in 60 panchayats and three municipalities, besides Kochi corporation, spread across nine districts. As many as 1,600 candidates will be in the fray, Sabu said.

“Twenty20 will win all the seats in every panchayat in the Kunnathunadu constituency. A free ambulance service will be started in every panchayat. A mobile hospital will also be started. The closed food security market will open in December. The operations of the health security medical store will be expanded,” he said, adding the party is ready to face any political strategies of the INDIA bloc.

State leaders of the party, P Y Abraham, V Gopakumar, George Paul, Charlie Paul, G B I Abraham and Jinto George, among others, spoke at the convention.