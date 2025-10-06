Traffic snarl-ups persist at Muringoor on NH 544

PALAKKAD: There is no end in sight to the traffic gridlock at Muringoor, a choke point on the Edappally-Thrissur section of National Highway 544, though the situation has eased in other underpass construction sites like Chirangara.

Experts and local residents have blamed “unscientific construction” by the NH contactor, PST Engineering and Constructions, for the situation, with several mishaps being reported from the area.

Unlike in big projects like the Kochi Metro construction, the Tamil Nadu-based firm failed to carry out adequate preparatory work such as widening and repairing service roads before starting underpass construction.

The failure has resulted in heavy traffic blocks at choke points like Muringoor, with the High Court suspending toll collection at the Paliyekkara plaza. Later, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) submitted that it carried out tarring and other maintenance of the service roads, even as the quality of the work has come under the scanner.

“The NHAI contractor carrying out the underpass construction is not adhering to the mandatory Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards. For instance, a portion of the service road at Muringoor, through which vehicles are being diverted, caved in. This after the firm attempted to build a retaining wall even when the site, excavated for a drain cutting across the highway, was filled with storm water,” alleged Saji Raphel T, former additional government pleader and public prosecutor.