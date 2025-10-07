Kochi corporation planning to raise waste collection user fee

KOCHI: In response to Haritha Karma Sena’s request, the Kochi corporation is planning to raise the user fee for waste collection from households to C200 from C150. The health standing committee has recommended the corporation council to seek the state government’s approval to amend the bylaw in order to raise the user fee.

“The user charge is set at H150 based on the corporation’s waste management bylaw, which covers collection, segregation, and treatment as well as other official responsibilities. The Haritha Karma Sena is currently seeking an increase in the amount. However, we must amend the bylaw before imposing the additional fee,” said T K Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee.

The council will discuss the proposal and take the action on Tuesday. “In other municipalities and corporations, the user fee is even higher. Haritha Karma Sena in the local body had demanded a hike of H100. However, the committee discussed and decided on an addition of only H50 per household,”he added.