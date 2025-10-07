Samridhi@Kochi project turns four, corp gears up to launch new outlets

KOCHI: As Kochi corporation’s initiative to provide affordable meals – Samridhi – turns four on Tuesday, the project’s growth stands as a testament to the commitment and determination of Kudumbashree women. What began with a single outlet and 14 staffers on Paramara Road, near Ernakulam Town railway station, has grown into a network of canteens and a catering service that extends to trains.

Samridhi now operates at three locations, with the latest addition being the Cochin Shipyard canteen which began serving meals to contract workers last week. “In 2021, we launched Samridhi after training 14 Kudumbashree members. Today, we have more than 160 staffers. We have hired a few male staffers, who too undergo training as we expand operations,” an official with the Kochi corporation told TNIE.

While the facility started out providing meals for Rs 10, the rate was increased to 20 last year as the state government stopped subsidies. “Samridhi is a model that Kerala can replicate,” Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said.“The unit has become self-sufficient.

Kudumbashree members are running the facility very well and they have the support of the council. We started as a small unit. Samridhi has served millions of meals and created job opportunities for many. Samriddhi is a success story,” he said.