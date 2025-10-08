Disputed NH stretch not forest land, state tells Kerala HC; protests withdrawn

KOCHI: The National Highway Protection Council, which was leading the protests by various social and political organisations, withdrew the agitations on Tuesday after the state government informed the High Court that the land required for the widening of the Neriamangalam-Valara stretch of National Highway 85 is indeed revenue land in possession of the PWD and not forest land as submitted earlier.

The High Court, which had suspended the road upgrading work on the 14.5-km stretch, citing issues with “forest land”, took up the case for hearing again on Tuesday.

“The state government informed the court that it was withdrawing the earlier affidavit in which it was wrongly submitted that the land in question was forest land. The chief secretary, appearing for the government, submitted a fresh affidavit stating that the 100-ft wide land in the section is in fact revenue land possessed by the PWD,” said P M Baby, chairman, National Highway Protection Council.

The High Court on July 11 suspended the road upgrading work on the 14.5-km stretch, citing issues with the “forest land” and lack of necessary approvals from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change based on a petition filed by Idukki-based environmentalist M N Jayachandran.

However, the residents and the National Highway Protection Council, argue that the widening is crucial for improving connectivity of the hill ranges with the main land and also to ensure traffic safety on the accident-prone route.