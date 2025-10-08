Kochi Corporation owes CSML Rs 91 crore, to pay Rs 58 crore for now

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation owes Rs 91.23 crore to the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) for various projects implemented in the city. This includes Rs 58.03 crore as the Urban Local Body (ULB) share and Rs 33.2 crore for the operation and maintenance of the machines that were purchased through CSML. This was announced in the corporation council meeting held on Tuesday. However, the opposition councillors raised concerns over the efficiency of the machines and issues in implementing the project.

“Citing the inefficiency in the projects implemented, Antony Kureethara, the leader of opposition, said that the work carried out should be monitored. “No calendar or chart was prepared to execute the work. We are not aware of the work being carried out in various divisions. Also, the councillors and officials don’t have a clear idea about the duration and amount of work being done,” he said.

Concerns were raised over the operation and maintenance of the machines. Following this, Mayor M Anilkumar instructed officials to prepare a calendar for using machines purchased with CSML fundsFollowing discussions, the council decided to pay the ULB share to CSML.