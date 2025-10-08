Rs 66.23 crore lost in nine months; Kochi sees surge in cyber fraud cases

KOCHI: While Kochi recently made headlines after a pharma company owner lost Rs 25 crore to a single cyber fraud case, the broader picture is even more alarming. As of September 15, city residents have lost a total of Rs 66.23 crore to cyber frauds and the authorities have managed to recover only Rs 4.18 crore!

While the gap remains huge, it is a stroke of fortune that even a small portion of the money lost has been recovered, said a source with Kochi city police.

“In a typical cyber fraud case, scammers operate systematically, taking their time and executing multiple transactions to drain the victim’s account. By the time the victim realises they’ve been duped and lodge a complaint, a major share of the money is already gone. And we’re often able to recover only the last few traced transactions,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Shemeer Khan P A, an inspector with the cyber police, said it is illogical to compare the money lost and recovered in cyber fraud cases.

“Once we are alerted of a cyber fraud, we immediately initiate action to freeze the bank accounts connected to the transactions. In a majority of the cases, the money recovered through such freezing is the only recovery made,” Shemeer said. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said delays in reporting cyber frauds often reduce the chances of recovering lost money.