Delay in submitting land acquisition proposal hindering Sabari rail project

KOCHI: It seems the reason behind the Sabari rail project’s delay is the inaction of some district collectors in sending the land acquisition proposal to the state government. Until now, the Railway Board had been citing the reluctance of the state government to share the cost of construction as the major reason behind the delay.

On Wednesday, when a delegation of office-bearers of the Sabari Railway Action Council Federation met with the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr K M Abraham, it was pointed out that the state government has not refused to give its share of funds for the project.

“The state has not refused its share of funds for the resumption of the project,” the Chief Principal Secretary told the delegation. According to him, the construction of Sabari rail is a priority for the state government. “The Idukki district collector has given the Sabari Railway land acquisition proposal. However, we are yet to get the land acquisition proposal from the Ernakulam district collector. Once that happens, the funds for land acquisition will be allocated,” he added. He informed that the state government is considering connecting Sabari rail with the Vizhinjam port in the second phase.

The Sabari Railway Action Council Federation has submitted a memorandum, demanding that the state government apply for funds from the Central government’s interest-free long-term loan scheme for infrastructure development for the acquisition of Sabari railway land.

According to Jijo P, a member of the federation, the chief secretary urged the representatives of the federation to meet up with the Ernakulam district collector and get the process started.

“If Idukki and Kottayam collectors can send in their proposals as soon as they get the notification, why can’t Ernakulam collector give one. It should be understood that most of the land for the project needs to be acquired in Ernakulam district. In Kottayam, only two villages come under the alignment for the Sabari Rail project,” he stated.