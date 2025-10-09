Delay in submitting land acquisition proposal hindering Sabari rail project

KOCHI: It seems the reason behind the Sabari rail project’s delay is the inaction of some district collectors in sending the land acquisition proposal to the state government. Until now, the Railway Board had been citing the reluctance of the state government to share the cost of construction as the major reason behind the delay.
On Wednesday, when a delegation of office-bearers of the Sabari Railway Action Council Federation met with the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr K M Abraham, it was pointed out that the state government has not refused to give its share of funds for the project.
“The state has not refused its share of funds for the resumption of the project,” the Chief Principal Secretary told the delegation. According to him, the construction of Sabari rail is a priority for the state government. “The Idukki district collector has given the Sabari Railway land acquisition proposal. However, we are yet to get the land acquisition proposal from the Ernakulam district collector. Once that happens, the funds for land acquisition will be allocated,” he added. He informed that the state government is considering connecting Sabari rail with the Vizhinjam port in the second phase.
The Sabari Railway Action Council Federation has submitted a memorandum, demanding that the state government apply for funds from the Central government’s interest-free long-term loan scheme for infrastructure development for the acquisition of Sabari railway land.
According to Jijo P, a member of the federation, the chief secretary urged the representatives of the federation to meet up with the Ernakulam district collector and get the process started.
“If Idukki and Kottayam collectors can send in their proposals as soon as they get the notification, why can’t Ernakulam collector give one. It should be understood that most of the land for the project needs to be acquired in Ernakulam district. In Kottayam, only two villages come under the alignment for the Sabari Rail project,” he stated.
The representatives of the federation pointed out that the finance department of the Southern Railway had requested the Railway Board to approve the revised estimate of C3,810 crore prepared by K Rail for the construction of the 111-km Angamaly-Sabari railway line project.
“According to this, the average cost per km for the construction of the Sabari railway line is estimated at Rs 34.3 crore. Out of this, an average cost of Rs 10.3 crore per km is required for land acquisition. Since the hearing on the Social Impact Assessment Study (SIAS) report up to Kunnathunad taluk (Perumbavoor) has been completed, there are no obstacles in providing compensation to the landowners.
Land acquisition in the area spread over a distance of 10 km between Kalady and Perumbavoor stations requires about Rs 103 crore. In the areas beyond Perumbavoor station, in the 39-km area falling in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluks, the SIAS report has been prepared, but public hearings for land acquisition are yet to be held. About Rs 410 crore is required to acquire land for this stretch of the track. It is estimated that a total of Rs 513 crore is required to complete the land acquisition for Sabari Railway in Ernakulam district.”
“The land acquisition up to Ramapuram station has been estimated at about Rs 150 crore. If Rs 513 crore is allocated in the current financial year, Sabari Railway will be able to complete the land acquisition in Ernakulam district, and at least the land acquisition up to the border of Idukki district, which does not have a railway line, can be completed quickly,” Jijo added.
The office-bearers of the Action Council Federation also demanded that agencies be urgently appointed to conduct a social impact study for the acquisition of Sabari railway land in Idukki and Kottayam districts.
Fund required
Revised estimate for 111-km Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail project: L3,810 crore
Average cost per km for the construction: L34.3 crore
Average cost for land acquisition per km: L10.3 crore
Land acquisition between Kalady and Perumbavoor stations needs L103 crore
39-km area in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluks: L410 crore needed for land acquisition
Land acquisition in Ernakulam district needs L513 crore