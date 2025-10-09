Mattancherry, Willingdon Island terminals to be opened on October 11

KOCHI: The long-awaited Kochi Water Metro terminal at Mattancherry, along with the Willingdon Island terminal, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. With this, the number of Water Metro terminals increases to 10. A source said three more terminals – Kadamakkudy, Kumbalam, and Paliyam Thuruth – are at various stages of completion, and are expected to be ready for operation within a couple of months. With the commissioning of the two terminals, tourism in the district would gain an immense boost.

“The new terminals are expected to significantly boost connectivity, commerce, business, and tourism in Mattancherry and Willingdon Island. By offering a seamless and eco-friendly transport alternative, the Water Metro continues to redefine urban mobility in Kochi while preserving its historic character,” said Junaid Sulaiman, president of Jew Town Traders Association in Mattancherry.

The Mattancherry and Willingdon Island terminals have been constructed at a combined cost of Rs 38 crore. “The 8,000-sq ft Mattancherry Terminal, situated near the heritage-listed Dutch Palace, has been designed to blend with the cultural and architectural legacy of the area.

The 3,000-sq ft Willingdon Island Terminal, located adjacent to the old ferry jetty, also mirrors the region’s maritime character and history. Both terminals are built entirely on water, reflecting a design philosophy that integrates modern mobility infrastructure with heritage conservation.