Mattancherry, Willingdon Island terminals to be opened on October 11

KOCHI: The long-awaited Kochi Water Metro terminal at Mattancherry, along with the Willingdon Island terminal, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. With this, the number of Water Metro terminals increases to 10. A source said three more terminals – Kadamakkudy, Kumbalam, and Paliyam Thuruth – are at various stages of completion, and are expected to be ready for operation within a couple of months. With the commissioning of the two terminals, tourism in the district would gain an immense boost.
“The new terminals are expected to significantly boost connectivity, commerce, business, and tourism in Mattancherry and Willingdon Island. By offering a seamless and eco-friendly transport alternative, the Water Metro continues to redefine urban mobility in Kochi while preserving its historic character,” said Junaid Sulaiman, president of Jew Town Traders Association in Mattancherry.
The Mattancherry and Willingdon Island terminals have been constructed at a combined cost of Rs 38 crore. “The 8,000-sq ft Mattancherry Terminal, situated near the heritage-listed Dutch Palace, has been designed to blend with the cultural and architectural legacy of the area.
The 3,000-sq ft Willingdon Island Terminal, located adjacent to the old ferry jetty, also mirrors the region’s maritime character and history. Both terminals are built entirely on water, reflecting a design philosophy that integrates modern mobility infrastructure with heritage conservation.
During construction, existing trees and greenery were carefully preserved, ensuring minimal ecological impact,” said a source with Kochi Water Metro.
Meanwhile, the Mattancherry terminal turns a reality after a long delay. “When the Kochi Water Metro project was first announced, it was said that the Mattancherry terminal would be the first one to be constructed. That was two years ago. However, even after the construction of all other terminals under the project titled ‘the package of seven’ was completed, the one at Mattancherry remained a non-starter,” said Junaid, who, along with T K Ashraf, councillor, and M C Praveen, trustee, Paradesi Synagogue, had filed a petition before the High Court urging it to take up the matter.
The court directed Kochi Water Metro Ltd to complete the work of the terminal at Mattancherry not later than 12 months from the date of the receipt of the judgment.