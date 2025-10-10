Congress bid to avoid contest with Twenty20 in 2026 polls

KOCHI: Senior Congress leaders are aiming to meet Twenty-20 office-bearers to convince the Kitex-backed political outfit not to contest in key constituencies in Ernakulam district in the 2026 assembly elections. The move follows the 2021 bitter experience for the Congress after Twenty20 spoiled its chances in at least four constituencies in the district, considered UDF strongholds.
The CSR-driven party based in Kizhakkambalam, meanwhile, is planning to expand its presence in the upcoming local body elections by contesting in at least 60 panchayats.
“We are trying to hold a meeting with Sabu Jacob, co-ordinator of Twenty20, soon,” a top Congress leader said. In the 2021 assembly elections, the Twenty20 party had contested in eight constituencies in Ernakulam district and affected UDF’s chances in four seats, Kunnathunad, Kochi, Kothamangalam and Vypeen. In Kunnathunad, the Twenty20 candidate garnered 42,701 votes to finish third, and the sitting MLA V P Sajeendran of Congress lost to P V Sreenijin of CPM by a slender margin of 2,715 votes. In Kochi, former mayor and Congress candidate Tony Chammany lost to K J Maxy by 14,079 votes.
Twenty20 polled 19,676 votes. In Vypeen and Kothamangalam too, Twenty20 polled a significant number of votes to spoil the chances of UDF candidates.
When contacted, Sabu Jacob told TNIE that he was not averse to meeting any leaders. He, however, added that no one has approached him as yet. “Our priority is to perform well in the local body elections. We haven’t made any decisions regarding the assembly elections.
We’ll have enough time to decide on that after the local body polls,” he said, adding that the party will contest in around 60 panchayats, five municipalities, and the Kochi Corporation. “We also intend to expand to other districts, including Palakkad and Kollam. In the panchayats where we contest, we’ll be fielding a full panel of candidates and running independently,” he added.
Congress leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, and V D Satheesan had met Sabu Jacob ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, too. “Ahead of the 2021 elections, Congress leaders, as well as LDF leaders, came and discussed working together for the assembly election. Senior CPM leaders from Ernakulam met me before the 2021 election. But we decided to contest in the assembly seats independently. Even now, we plan to contest independently,” Sabu Jacob said.
Constituencies with LDF’s victory margin and Twenty20’s votes
VYPEEN
LDF won 8,201
Twenty 20 - 16,707
KOCHI
LDF margin - 14,079
Twenty 20 - 19676
KUNNATHUNAD
LDF margin - 2,715
Twenty 20 - 42,701
KOTHAMANGALAM
LDF victory margin - 6,605
Twenty 20 - 7,978