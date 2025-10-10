Congress bid to avoid contest with Twenty20 in 2026 polls

KOCHI: Senior Congress leaders are aiming to meet Twenty-20 office-bearers to convince the Kitex-backed political outfit not to contest in key constituencies in Ernakulam district in the 2026 assembly elections. The move follows the 2021 bitter experience for the Congress after Twenty20 spoiled its chances in at least four constituencies in the district, considered UDF strongholds.

The CSR-driven party based in Kizhakkambalam, meanwhile, is planning to expand its presence in the upcoming local body elections by contesting in at least 60 panchayats.

“We are trying to hold a meeting with Sabu Jacob, co-ordinator of Twenty20, soon,” a top Congress leader said. In the 2021 assembly elections, the Twenty20 party had contested in eight constituencies in Ernakulam district and affected UDF’s chances in four seats, Kunnathunad, Kochi, Kothamangalam and Vypeen. In Kunnathunad, the Twenty20 candidate garnered 42,701 votes to finish third, and the sitting MLA V P Sajeendran of Congress lost to P V Sreenijin of CPM by a slender margin of 2,715 votes. In Kochi, former mayor and Congress candidate Tony Chammany lost to K J Maxy by 14,079 votes.

Twenty20 polled 19,676 votes. In Vypeen and Kothamangalam too, Twenty20 polled a significant number of votes to spoil the chances of UDF candidates.

When contacted, Sabu Jacob told TNIE that he was not averse to meeting any leaders. He, however, added that no one has approached him as yet. “Our priority is to perform well in the local body elections. We haven’t made any decisions regarding the assembly elections.