Kochi singer-songwriter Jeremiah de Rozario looks to a new dawn with latest track, ‘Believer’s Curse’

A year after his last release, Kochi-based singer-songwriter Jeremiah de Rozario is back with a new single, Believer’s Curse. Unlike the gentle ballads that built his name, this song marks a definite shift. It is louder, faster, and perhaps even restless.

“It’s still hopeful,” he tells TNIE, “but not as naive. I wanted it to be more raw and honest.”

Those two words, raw and honest, run through this new work. Jeremiah, who once worked as a banker before turning to music full-time, says the song reflects the change he has gone through personally and musically.