Steel trading firm robbery: Four arrested

KOCHI: The Kochi Police on Thursday arrested four persons, including a woman, in connection with the robbery of `80 lakh from a steel trading firm in Kundannoor. The robbers looted the money after threatening the staff with a gun.

The arrested have been identified as Nikhil, Sajil, Ashik, and Bushara, residents of Palluruthy, Kaloor, and Cheranalloor respectively.

The arrested individuals acted as middlemen in an alleged money-doubling scheme, serving as brokers who facilitated transactions and earned commissions.

They had no direct role in the robbery or links with the gang that executed it, said a top source with Kochi city police. All four suspects will be produced before the magistrate soon, he added.

The probe team has also traced two vehicles used in the robbery from Thrissur, which are expected to be taken into custody shortly. Saji M S, 43, a native of Vaduthala, is believed to have had direct involvement with the gang.