Vidyadharan Master, R K Damodaran, recipients of 18th Vayalar awards

KOCHI: Renowned musician Vidyadharan Master, lyricist R K Damodaran, and the late playback singer K P Brahmanandan are among the winners of the 18th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Year Awards, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Committee.

Vidyadharan Master will receive the Vayalar Sangeetha Puraskaram, while R K Damodaran has been chosen for the Vayalar Gaanarchana Puraskaram. The Vayalar Gaayakaratna Puraskaram will be conferred posthumously on K P Brahmanandan. Each award carries a cash prize of `11,111, a citation, and a memento.

The Vayalar Naatyaprabha Puraskaram goes to Mohiniyattam exponent Kerala Sree Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, and the A P Komalam Award to playback singer Pushpavathi. Veteran theatre and film artist Regatta Girija Chandran, who has completed 50 years in acting, will be specially honoured. The Vayalar Suvarnashree Kavitha Puraskaram will be presented to young poet Sumesh Krishnan.

The awardees were selected by a jury comprising Dr George Onakkoor, M R Thampan, and Vishankar. The awards mark the culmination of the 50th death anniversary celebrations of poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, with concluding events scheduled from October 18 to 27 at Putharikkandam E K Nayanar Park, Thiruvananthapuram.