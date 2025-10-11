Water Metro to usher in a new era of growth for Mattancherry

KOCHI: The arrival of Kochi Water Metro service at Mattancherry is set to transform one of Kerala’s oldest and most vibrant trading hubs into a new centre of connectivity, commerce, and cultural tourism.

The ancient port town, known for its centuries-old spice markets, synagogues, temples, and colonial architecture, is now stepping into a new age of sustainable urban development.

The launch of the new Water Metro service, connecting High Court terminal to Mattancherry via Willingdon Island, will not only make travel easier and faster for local residents but will also stimulate the local economy by enhancing access to the area.

“Beyond its role as a passenger transport system, the Water Metro is expected to open new avenues for freight movement. In the future, these routes could facilitate the transport of valuable and non-perishable goods during off-peak hours, similar to how metro rail networks in Delhi and other global cities are being utilised for urban freight,” Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) told TNIE.

The same could significantly benefit Mattancherry’s vibrant business community, which includes spice traders, antique dealers, and handicraft merchants who rely on quick and efficient transport networks. The Water Metro will provide them with a sustainable logistics option, linking them directly to markets across Kochi.

Urban planners are already envisioning a time when Mattancherry could be directly connected to the Kochi Metro Rail network through integrated ticketing and scheduling. Such a multi-modal transport system would provide seamless travel across land and water — connecting business zones, heritage areas, and residential communities efficiently.

“The Water Metro’s electric-hybrid boats are designed for minimal environmental impact, promoting clean and green transport across Kochi’s backwaters.