Water Metro to usher in a new era of growth for Mattancherry

KOCHI: The arrival of Kochi Water Metro service at Mattancherry is set to transform one of Kerala’s oldest and most vibrant trading hubs into a new centre of connectivity, commerce, and cultural tourism.
The ancient port town, known for its centuries-old spice markets, synagogues, temples, and colonial architecture, is now stepping into a new age of sustainable urban development.
The launch of the new Water Metro service, connecting High Court terminal to Mattancherry via Willingdon Island, will not only make travel easier and faster for local residents but will also stimulate the local economy by enhancing access to the area.
“Beyond its role as a passenger transport system, the Water Metro is expected to open new avenues for freight movement. In the future, these routes could facilitate the transport of valuable and non-perishable goods during off-peak hours, similar to how metro rail networks in Delhi and other global cities are being utilised for urban freight,” Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) told TNIE.
The same could significantly benefit Mattancherry’s vibrant business community, which includes spice traders, antique dealers, and handicraft merchants who rely on quick and efficient transport networks. The Water Metro will provide them with a sustainable logistics option, linking them directly to markets across Kochi.
Urban planners are already envisioning a time when Mattancherry could be directly connected to the Kochi Metro Rail network through integrated ticketing and scheduling. Such a multi-modal transport system would provide seamless travel across land and water — connecting business zones, heritage areas, and residential communities efficiently.
“The Water Metro’s electric-hybrid boats are designed for minimal environmental impact, promoting clean and green transport across Kochi’s backwaters.
The new service also aligns with the city’s broader sustainability goals — reducing road congestion, curbing carbon emissions, and revitalising traditional waterways that were once integral to Kochi’s economy,” the KMRL MD pointed out.
Chartered and heritage tourism possibilities
Meanwhile, Tourism officials pointed out the immense potential of chartered Water Metro services in the Mattancherry–Fort Kochi–Willingdon Island circuit. “With support from the Kerala Tourism Department, KMRL can explore “heritage cruise services” and “guided heritage walks” in the historic waterfront zones,” a senior tourism official said.
Such initiatives would allow visitors to experience Kochi’s layered cultural history — from the Jewish Synagogue and Dutch Palace to the spice warehouses and colonial-era streets, especially the Jew Town — from a completely new perspective on water. With Willingdon Island serving as a docking point for international cruise ships, the Water Metro offers an attractive way for foreign tourists to travel directly to Mattancherry’s heritage zone. This seamless connection will encourage cruise passengers to explore local attractions, artisans, and culinary experiences, adding a new dimension to Kochi’s tourism economy.
Project faced multiple delays
The construction of the Mattancherry terminal faced multiple delays, initially due to a non-performing contractor and later because of technical challenges in providing high-tension electricity to the site. Public protests and sustained local demand prompted authorities to reassign the contract to a new construction firm, expediting the completion process.The terminal is designed to serve as a key link in Kochi’s urban transport network, offering seamless access between Mattancherry and Fort Kochi.
To complement the water metro, authorities are planning feeder bus services, improving last-mile connectivity for residents, students, and tourists. With limited road transport options in the area, these services are expected to enhance accessibility while reducing reliance on private vehicles, promoting sustainable urban travel.
The 8000 sqft terminal, the second largest after the High Court terminal, is equipped to handle high passenger volumes. The terminal has been aesthetically developed, featuring an array of potted plants and cozy benches. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate the terminal and the new Water Metro route via Willingdon Island at 10am on Saturday. As the first boats begin their journey from Mattancherry’s new terminal, the ripples of this development are expected to spread far beyond the backwaters — reshaping the city’s future while preserving its historic soul.