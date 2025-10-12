Court allows official on bail to take son to international sports tournaments

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Sessions Court has modified the bail conditions of a former customs inspector accused in a gold smuggling case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), allowing him to accompany his son to international badminton tournaments. The person in question, Aneesh K A, 48, is a former state badminton champion.

The court directed the release of the passport of Aneesh, a resident of Kaloor, permitting him to travel with his son for upcoming international junior tournaments, scheduled at various venues worldwide, until December 1 this year.

A Badminton World Federation-certified coach and a world champion in the masters category, Aneesh had sought a modification of the bail condition that required him to surrender his passport before the Magistrate Court. The counsel for the accused argued that he serves as both mentor and coach to his son, who is currently competing in national and international badminton tournaments.