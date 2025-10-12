New hangout spot to come up at Kalamukku

KOCHI: The Queen of the Arabian Sea is set to add a dazzling new feather to its cap with a dedicated musical fountain and garden project, slated to come up at Kalamukku in Vypeen.
Spearheaded by the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA), the project promises to transform the area near the Goshree third bridge into a major recreational and tourist hotspot.
“This is the first regular musical fountain in Kochi. It will be a breathtaking spectacle where the elements of water, light and sound unite in a choreographed performance. We are planning to conduct four shows of 20 minutes each daily from 7pm to 9pm. The facility will be thrown open on October 18 by Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan,” GIDA secretary Reghuram told TNIE.
The water features are illuminated by hi-tech, underwater LED lights that can change colour, intensity and direction. The control system programmes the lighting to shift and pulse in harmony with the music and water movements, refracting and reflecting off the moving droplets to paint the air with vibrant, ethereal colour.
“The facility, coming up at a small land holding by the side of the busy Vypeen-Kochi Road, connected to the mainland by a series of bridges (Goshree Bridges), will be a treat to the eyes. We have also developed a small park and an open-air theatre there,” the official said. GIDA developed the facility at Kalamukku, known for availability of fresh fishes, at a cost of `1 crore. Besides visitors, the facility will be an unforgettable feast for the senses of the motorists as well.
Double decker visitors to get a visual treat
The musical fountain will provide a scintillating spectacle to the visitors who avail the double-decker city tour package being provided by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Kalamukku is a major destination point of the tour package.
“The musical fountain will enhance the experience of the visitors. We have now cut the individual ticket fare to `200 for upper deck (earlier `300) and `100 for lower deck (`150 earlier). Also we have increased the number of trips, which will start from Ernakulam Boat Jetty,” said a KSRTC official. The trips start at 4pm, 6.30pm and 9pm.
Solution to traffic congestion soon
Meanwhile, a solution to the acute traffic congestion in the first Goshree bridge (from High Court side), through which the motorists proceed to Kalamukku from Ernakulam, will be made soon.
“We have filled the potholes on the bridge, which reduced the traffic congestion. Now, retarring of the bridge will be carried out within a month for which we have floated the tenders. Street light facilities too have been readied there,” the official said.