New hangout spot to come up at Kalamukku

KOCHI: The Queen of the Arabian Sea is set to add a dazzling new feather to its cap with a dedicated musical fountain and garden project, slated to come up at Kalamukku in Vypeen.

Spearheaded by the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA), the project promises to transform the area near the Goshree third bridge into a major recreational and tourist hotspot.

“This is the first regular musical fountain in Kochi. It will be a breathtaking spectacle where the elements of water, light and sound unite in a choreographed performance. We are planning to conduct four shows of 20 minutes each daily from 7pm to 9pm. The facility will be thrown open on October 18 by Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan,” GIDA secretary Reghuram told TNIE.

The water features are illuminated by hi-tech, underwater LED lights that can change colour, intensity and direction. The control system programmes the lighting to shift and pulse in harmony with the music and water movements, refracting and reflecting off the moving droplets to paint the air with vibrant, ethereal colour.

“The facility, coming up at a small land holding by the side of the busy Vypeen-Kochi Road, connected to the mainland by a series of bridges (Goshree Bridges), will be a treat to the eyes. We have also developed a small park and an open-air theatre there,” the official said. GIDA developed the facility at Kalamukku, known for availability of fresh fishes, at a cost of `1 crore. Besides visitors, the facility will be an unforgettable feast for the senses of the motorists as well.