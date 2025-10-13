Approved nine years ago, work on Atlantis RoB yet to take off

KOCHI: When it comes to railway overbridges (RoBs), it is a mixed bag for Ernakulam. While work on the Vaduthala and Purayar RoBs has begun, the RoB in Atlantis, which received administrative sanction in 2016, remains a non-starter. The project at Akaparambu, announced in September 2024, is also yet to take off.

As per the details shared by Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas in the assembly, work on 24 RoBs is going on in the state.

“Of these, 10 are being constructed by Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Kerala (RBDCK), 13 by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) and one by the PWD’s national highway wing,” he said.

The list he submitted in the House said initial work of the Vaduthala and Purayar RoBs have begun. There was no mention of Atlantis RoB.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said work on the Atlantis RoB did not start owing to legal issues. “I had invited the representatives of the agencies entrusted with the work for a meeting. They didn’t come. The issue is related to land acquisition,” he said.

Of the 39 holdings that fall under the RoB’s alignment, only 32 have been acquired. The detailed project report of the Atlantis RoB was approved by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on November 9, 2018, for an outlay of `89.774 crore. The General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) was approved by the railways on January 30, 2023.