Man uploads obscene image of wife on WhatsApp, held

KOCHI: A man who allegedly uploaded an obscene image of his wife as his WhatsApp profile picture was arrested in Perumbavoor. The accused, a 28-year-old from Kalamassery, was taken into custody by a special squad led by the Perumbavoor police on Friday.
According to Ernakulam rural police sources, the arrest came months after a case was registered in February 2025 based on a complaint filed by the victim. The accused had gone into hiding soon after the incident.
The man and the 27-year-old woman from Perumbavoor had been in a relationship for several years and had eloped before settling in the area.
However, their relationship soon turned turbulent as he grew suspicious of her, leading to frequent quarrels. During this period, he allegedly assaulted her over suspicions of her friendship with another man, though the matter was later settled through mediation.
On February 16, the accused allegedly entered the woman’s residence without her knowledge.
He reportedly found her on a video call with another man and secretly recorded the visuals, which were of an intimate nature. Later, he allegedly uploaded an obscene image of her as his WhatsApp profile picture after confronting her, said the police.
T M Soofi, station house officer, Perumbavoor, said, “We faced challenges locating him as he frequently changed lodges and temporary jobs. Eventually, one of our personnel spotted him working in a vehicle supplying broiler chicken to shops. After surveillance, we arrested him.”
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is a habitual offender with a history of burglary cases and substance abuse, the officer added.