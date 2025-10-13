Man uploads obscene image of wife on WhatsApp, held

KOCHI: A man who allegedly uploaded an obscene image of his wife as his WhatsApp profile picture was arrested in Perumbavoor. The accused, a 28-year-old from Kalamassery, was taken into custody by a special squad led by the Perumbavoor police on Friday.

According to Ernakulam rural police sources, the arrest came months after a case was registered in February 2025 based on a complaint filed by the victim. The accused had gone into hiding soon after the incident.

The man and the 27-year-old woman from Perumbavoor had been in a relationship for several years and had eloped before settling in the area.

However, their relationship soon turned turbulent as he grew suspicious of her, leading to frequent quarrels. During this period, he allegedly assaulted her over suspicions of her friendship with another man, though the matter was later settled through mediation.