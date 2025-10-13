Port authority asked to act against irregular appointments

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, directed the Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) to take appropriate action in the alleged irregular appointments and promotions made in violation of recruitment rules.

The directive follows a probe that found that C P Rajeev was appointed the CoPA welfare officer and later promoted as senior welfare officer despite lacking the mandatory qualification in social science prescribed under the Dock Workers Act and the Cochin Port Employees (Recruitment, Seniority and Promotion) Regulations. “Since the matter pertains to Cochin Port Authority, CoPA is requested to look into the matter and take necessary action,” said the order.

The alleged irregularity came to light after the Cochin Port Employees Sangh submitted several complaints to the CoPA chairperson and later approached the Central Vigilance Commission and the Ministry of Shipping after no corrective action was taken.