Expert panel to analyse Messi show hosting

KOCHI: Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya on Monday analysed safety and security measures at the JLN Stadium in Kaloor, as the venue is preparing to host the Argentina-Australia international friendly on November 17. “As many as 50,000 spectators are expected.

An expert committee will analyse the safety and security measures, including stadium’s stability,” he told mediapersons after the meeting. “Security measures integrating technologies like drones, CCTVs and deployment of enough force will be taken care of,” he added.