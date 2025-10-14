Painful irony! Dredger sits idle, silt disrupts Mattancherry boat services

KOCHI: The picture at the state water transport department’s Mattancherry terminal is one of painful irony. On the one hand, boat services during low tide have been crippled by silt accumulation in the channel. On the other, the very vessel meant to solve the problem — a dredger — has been sitting idle at the jetty for the last four months.

The massive, immobile piece of equipment is not just a symbol of bureaucratic paralysis; it is a direct obstacle to hundreds of daily commuters.

“For the last four months, passengers have had no choice but to negotiate the stationary dredger just to get on an SWTD boat. This has meant climbing over or making their way around the machinery — a dangerous manoeuvre, especially for elderly, women, children, and those carrying luggage,” rued M M Abbas, president of the West Kochi Passengers Association.

Trips getting cancelled

The silting has caused the cancellation of low-tide trips, mostly evening services. The new services of the Kochi Water Metro operate only from 8am to 6pm. Apparently, one of the Water Metro boats got stuck on a sandbar for about two hours during the trial run last month. “The boats require a minimum draft of 1.5 metres for smooth operations. Even that could be problematic because the soil that is stirred up due to propeller action could damage the engines,” an official said.

“Just yesterday [Sunday], the newly launched Water Metro wrapped up its Mattancherry service by 5.30pm, while SWTD scrapped its crucial 7pm and 7.30pm departures. This forced scores of commuters, especially those needing to reach the mainland, to shell out extra money for expensive autos or Uber services, or trek 1.6km to the already packed Fort Kochi Customs jetty,” said Padmanabha Mallya, a resident of Mattancherry.