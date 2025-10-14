Stray dog attack victim goes under knife to reattach ear

KOCHI: A three-year-old girl who was attacked by a stray dog in North Paravur on Sunday underwent plastic surgery to reattach her severed ear on Monday. Niharika, daughter of Mirash from Mekad in North Paravur, is currently under treatment at a specialty hospital in Ernakulam.

Doctors said it will take another two days to determine whether the surgery was fully successful, said a family member.

“The severed ear was reattached through surgery. As of now, one operation has been completed, and doctors said it may take another procedure depending on her recovery,” said Mirash.

He said the family would decide on filing a police complaint after the child is discharged. The incident occurred on Sunday while Niharika was playing with other children near her house. The dog attacked and bit off part of her ear.