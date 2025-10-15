In custody: 578 kg of cardamom! Robbers ‘invest’ L14 lakh in spice

KOCHI: In a bizarre twist to the Rs 81-lakh gunpoint robbery at a steel-trading firm in Kundannoor, the Maradu police station has turned into an unlikely spice godown — packed with 578 kilograms of cardamom. The cardamom-filled sacks, now stacked in a corner of the station, are part of the loot recovered after the accused decided to invest a portion of the stolen money in the prized spice.

According to police sources, one of the accused from Idukki proposed the unusual “investment plan” soon after the heist.

“He had links with spice traders and suggested buying cardamom to avoid the risk of storing large sums of cash. Acting on his advice, they purchased cardamom worth around Rs 14 lakh,” an officer with Kochi city police said.

After the robbery, the gang fled the scene in cars and motorcycles arranged by their aides. Fearing police surveillance, they abandoned the vehicles in Thrissur and went into hiding. During this period, Joji Jossy (32) of Aluva, the alleged mastermind, along with Jaisal Francis (30), Abin Kuriakose (28) and Lenin Biju (27) — all from Idukki — split the stolen cash among themselves, with a part of it going into the spice deal.

Investigators revealed that Joji and Bushra (47), of Palluruthy, were the key conspirators who learnt of a “money-doubling” transaction involving a large sum at the victim Subin Thomas’s steel firm. They allegedly roped in others and planned the armed robbery with the help of a masked gang.

“They assumed the victim would avoid filing a police complaint as the money was linked to an illegal money-doubling scheme. However, the plan collapsed when the victim immediately reported the crime,” a police source said.