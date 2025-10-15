With a facelift on horizon, Valanthakad tourism hopes brighten

KOCHI: The Valanthakad floating facilitation centre is getting a lease of life with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) inviting fresh quotes from companies interested in running it. Launched in 2021, the project was included in the 100-day programme of the state government.

As part of the initiative, a floating facilitation centre -- which was to have a restaurant and a rest house -- was constructed. However, the project remained a non-starter and the building that was to house the facilitation centre presented a forlorn look.

According to DTPC secretary Lijo Jose, the floating facilitation centre will soon be free from its curse and turn into a bustling place catering to the needs of tourists.

“Once the tendering process is over, we plan to open the facility in a month’s time -- before the election dates are announced,” Lijo said. The DTPC is looking for an operator since it does not have the staff and funds required to run the facility, he pointed out. “The centre has a facility to provide adventure tourism events like kayaking,” Lijo said.