With a facelift on horizon, Valanthakad tourism hopes brighten

KOCHI: The Valanthakad floating facilitation centre is getting a lease of life with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) inviting fresh quotes from companies interested in running it. Launched in 2021, the project was included in the 100-day programme of the state government.
As part of the initiative, a floating facilitation centre -- which was to have a restaurant and a rest house -- was constructed. However, the project remained a non-starter and the building that was to house the facilitation centre presented a forlorn look.
According to DTPC secretary Lijo Jose, the floating facilitation centre will soon be free from its curse and turn into a bustling place catering to the needs of tourists.
“Once the tendering process is over, we plan to open the facility in a month’s time -- before the election dates are announced,” Lijo said. The DTPC is looking for an operator since it does not have the staff and funds required to run the facility, he pointed out. “The centre has a facility to provide adventure tourism events like kayaking,” Lijo said.
As Valanthakad is an isolated island, it would pique the interest of tourists wishing to savour the life of the islanders, the DTPC official said. Hence, experiential tourism would form a part of the tourism activities there. “The islanders will enable boat rides and also have the tourists taste the unique flavours of their cuisine,” he said.
With the opening of the flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor, it has become more accessible for Kochiites as well as tourists from other places to experience village tourism.
Valanthakad island is located at the northern end of the famed Vembanad Lake, with residents relying on boats for daily commuting. The government had identified the island as suitable for the promotion of village tourism and allocated `99.9 lakh to develop basic facilities. Around 50 families in Valanthakad have registered with the Responsible Tourism Mission for the project.