Women drivers to ferry techies, corporate staff

KOCHI: A fleet of cabs, all handled by trained women drivers. Tech firm IBS Software has launched the new initiative, Futurepoint Cabs, with the twin aim of empowering women and helping techies, and ultimately the public, hail cabs without worries.

In the first phase, 13 women drivers have been trained and 10 cars are being pressed into service. Futurepoint Cabs has also come out with an app. “The 13 women were provided two months’ training in driving, soft skills and self-defence. They have been employed as permanent staff with Futurepoint Cabs and will be paid monthly salaries,” Athul Muraleedharan, head of Corporate Social Responsibility at IBS Software, told TNIE.

He said the service will initially be made available to the staff of IBS Software in Ernakulam. “For the next phase, 25 more women are undergoing training, which will be over by the end of November. Once they join, another 15 cars will be pressed into service, taking the total number of cabs to 25 by the end of December,” Athul said.

“For the time being, the service will be available to corporate firms only. This is to ensure the safety of the women drivers,” he said. “By mid-2026, we plan to increase the number of cabs to 100. Once the success of the service is analysed and affirmed, in the next few years, the number of cabs will be increased to 1,000. By then, the service will be expanded for the public,” Athul said.