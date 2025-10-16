Kochi Metro phase 2 to offer ‘soaring’ treat and a ‘switch’ spot

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s phase 2 is set to introduce a unique architectural feature and a new rhythm to commuter life, taking a page from the Chennai Metro playbook. The new ‘pink line’ (JLN Stadium to Infopark) will feature a crossing where one line soars above the existing phase 1 track — that promises to be a “visual treat” for riders.

Starting from JLN station, the two tracks (‘up’ and ‘down’) of phase 2 will initially run parallel to the existing Aluva line, using space on both sides of the corridor. However, a key crossing is planned at Kurishupally in Palarivattom. The Infopark-bound ‘up’ line will pass above the existing Aluva line to continue its journey towards Kakkanad. The returning ‘down’ line will run on the right side of the Aluva line for this nearly one-kilometre stretch, avoiding the need for an overpass, a Kochi Metro spokesperson said.

“Both the lines (up and down) will run side by side after the Kurishupally section. Construction works on the pink line are progressing along most of the 11.2km stretch,” the official added.

JLN station to shift gears

The addition of the pink line will change how trains are serviced at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) station, which will become a crucial interchange point. Trains heading for both Infopark (phase 2) and Aluva (phase 1) will depart from platform one. Similarly, trains arriving from both corridors will pull into platform two.

While a commuter will be able to purchase a single ticket for travel across both phases, a trip between a phase 2 station (like Kakkanad) and a phase 1 station (like Aluva) will require an interchange at JLN station. Commuters will need to alight and switch platforms to catch the next train to their destination.