Kochi Metro phase 2 to offer ‘soaring’ treat and a ‘switch’ spot

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s phase 2 is set to introduce a unique architectural feature and a new rhythm to commuter life, taking a page from the Chennai Metro playbook. The new ‘pink line’ (JLN Stadium to Infopark) will feature a crossing where one line soars above the existing phase 1 track — that promises to be a “visual treat” for riders.
Starting from JLN station, the two tracks (‘up’ and ‘down’) of phase 2 will initially run parallel to the existing Aluva line, using space on both sides of the corridor. However, a key crossing is planned at Kurishupally in Palarivattom. The Infopark-bound ‘up’ line will pass above the existing Aluva line to continue its journey towards Kakkanad. The returning ‘down’ line will run on the right side of the Aluva line for this nearly one-kilometre stretch, avoiding the need for an overpass, a Kochi Metro spokesperson said.
“Both the lines (up and down) will run side by side after the Kurishupally section. Construction works on the pink line are progressing along most of the 11.2km stretch,” the official added.
JLN station to shift gears
The addition of the pink line will change how trains are serviced at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) station, which will become a crucial interchange point. Trains heading for both Infopark (phase 2) and Aluva (phase 1) will depart from platform one. Similarly, trains arriving from both corridors will pull into platform two.
While a commuter will be able to purchase a single ticket for travel across both phases, a trip between a phase 2 station (like Kakkanad) and a phase 1 station (like Aluva) will require an interchange at JLN station. Commuters will need to alight and switch platforms to catch the next train to their destination.
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has not yet finalised whether trains from Infopark will terminate at JLN or continue to destinations like Ernakulam South or Tripunithura Terminal. This decision will hinge on expected traffic studies.
“To help commuters navigate the new system, commuters need to check destination boards displayed on the front of trains, in addition to relying on station announcements and display boards,” the spokesperson said.
The JLN station is practically ready to cater to both corridors. The station was built with sufficient provisions for the phase 2 extension. Beyond adding the new track and necessary software changes, no major infrastructure like new AFC gates or ticket counters will be required.
Installation of girders
On the construction front, the pink line is gearing up for a significant step: installation of the first girders. This comes after the first pier cap was recently launched near Infopark. “The girders will be placed over the pier caps. Upon erecting the girders over a length of 1km, we will start work on the track.”
Phase 2, which includes 11.2km of track with 11 stations, now has a new completion date. The original end-2025 deadline was moved to December 31, 2026, following delays due to fund crunch and issues with utility shifting. KMRL aims to open the first reach, up to Padamugal, by June 30 next, while work on the entire section is expected to be completed by December 31, 2026.
The first reach of the pink line includes five stations — Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom bypass, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala and Padamugal, besides JLN. The second reach will have Kakkanad Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittethukara, Kinfra, and Infopark 1.