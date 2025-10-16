Kochi Navy Marathon to be held on December 21

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command will organise the sixth edition of Kochi Navy Marathon on December 21, as part of the Navy Day celebrations, said Naval Aircraft Yard Commodore Superintendent Sudhir Reddy on Wednesday. The Marathon will start from K K Premachandran Sports Complex, near Kendriya Vidyalaya Port Trust in Willingdon Island. The event will feature three race categories — the 21-km half marathon, 10 km, and 5 km Fun Run for families with children below 12 years of age.

“Last year more than 5,000 people participated in the marathon and we are expecting 7,000 from across the country this time. It will be a celebration of health, fitness, and camaraderie.

The event aims to promote physical endurance and wellness among all age groups while strengthening the bond between the Navy and local community,” he said.

The participation fee for the half marathon will be C1,100 while it will be C900 for the 10 km run. The fee for 5 km Fun Run is C600. The prize money will be declared at the Promo Run on November 15. The half marathon will start at 4.30 am and the 10 km run will begin at 5 am.

The Fun Run will start at 6 am. Early bird discount will be provided for participants registering before November 15. Groups with more than 20 participants will get bulk registration discount.

Online registration has commenced via the website www.kochinavymarathon.com.