Kochi Corporation to launch vaccination drive for stray dogs in November

KOCHI: With increasing stray dog bites and deaths from rabies becoming a matter of grave concern, the Kochi municipal corporation has taken measures to curb the menace. As part of its Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, the civic body has tied up with an international NGO called Mission Rabies in its fight to keep the stray numbers under control and prevent the spread of rabies.

T K Ashraf, chairman, health standing committee, told TNIE that strong steps are being taken to curb the stray dog menace. “Already, for the past one month, stray dogs were being rounded up from in and around the city, including the identified hot spots by the teams from the Goa-based NGO,” he added. According to him, the corporation has decided to seek expert help since a dearth of staff trained in dog catching and vaccination had left the civic body’s ABC programme crippled.

“The teams, now provided by the NGO, have been rounding up the strays and carrying out the sterilisation process at our facility at Brahmapuram,” he said. According to him, since the start of the programme in 2014, more than 8,000 strays were caught and a birth control procedure conducted.

“Every year we carry out the drive. However, this time, we will also be conducting an anti-rabies vaccination drive in the city with the help of Mission Rabies. The drive will begin on November 20 and conclude on November 25,” he added.