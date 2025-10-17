President Droupadi Murmu to be chief guest at St Teresa’s College centenary on October 24

KOCHI: President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, on October 24. The event will be held at noon at the college’s Platinum Jubilee auditorium.

Announcing the President’s visit, college authorities said the programme will mark a milestone in the institution’s history. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union minister Suresh Gopi, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, MP Hibi Eden, and MLA T J Vinod are expected to attend. Rev Dr Antony Valumkal, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Verapoly, will also be present.

The President will unveil the centenary logo of the college during the function. Security arrangements for her visit are in the final stages, officials said. The President is scheduled to arrive at the venue from the Kochi Naval Air Station, where she will land at 11.35 am.

Founded in 1925 by the Carmelite Sisters of St Teresa, St Teresa’s College was the first women’s college in the erstwhile Cochin State. It began with just 41 students and has since grown into a major higher education institution with 4,263 students across 25 departments offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes. The college, established by Servant of God Mother Teresa of St Rose of Lima, has played a pioneering role in promoting women’s education in Kerala.

“This visit is a moment of national recognition for our founder’s vision of women’s empowerment through education,” said college director Rev Sr Tessa CSST. Principal Dr Anu Joseph said “The dream our founder envisioned a 100 years ago was to uplift society through women’s empowerment. The remarkable contributions of our alumnae to society remain our greatest achievement.”