Three key accused held in Rs 25-crore cyber fraud case in Kozhikode

KOCHI: Three more key accused have been arrested in connection with the online fraud case in which a city-based businessman lost Rs 25 crore, the country’s largest single-victim investment scam.

Rahees P K (39), Ansar V (39), and Anees Rahman C K (25) were arrested from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four. Earlier, the Special Investigation Team had arrested a 38-year-old woman, Sujitha G, from Kollam.

According to the case Kochi cyber police registered on September 1, the 49-year-old victim, a resident of Elamkulam, was lured into the fake investment scheme after being contacted by a Malayalam-speaking man who introduced himself as ‘Daniel’. The con artist engaged the businessman in conversations about stock trading. The victim was convinced to transfer a staggering Rs 24.76 crore across numerous bank accounts.

The elaborate nature of the deception was revealed when the businessman tried to sell the shares on the supposed online trading platform, Capitalix, only to realise that the entire platform was a fraudulent setup.

“While arresting the accused, we could recover around 40 mobile phones, documents relating to 40 bank accounts, and over 200 SIM cards. It’s suspected that they are involved in many other cyber cases. We’ve received info on more people involved in the fraud,” City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said.