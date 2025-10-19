Driver of last KSRTC bus to Kumily fails to turn up, commuters stranded

KOCHI: Chaos erupted at Ernakulam KSRTC bus station when the driver for the last scheduled bus to Kumily failed to turn up, leaving passengers stranded late on Friday night.

For the travellers, numbering nearly 30, this wasn’t just a minor inconvenience, it was a transportation dead-end.“The Ernakulam-Kumily Fast Passenger bus was scheduled to depart at 11 pm. However, the assigned driver didn’t turn up, nor did he inform us about the same till the last minute. The next bus to that side was at 5 am the next day,” a senior KSRTC official said.

With no alternative, commuters’ frustration quickly escalated into a protest. The KSRTC authorities were finally compelled to address the crisis. However, the resolution was slow, taking more than one and a half hours before the depot could successfully deploy another driver.

“It was at the last minute that the driver informed us that he was not feeling well. It was very difficult to arrange another driver at that odd time. But we finally managed to deploy another driver,” the official added.