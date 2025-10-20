Heavy rain leaves Ernakulam South area waterlogged; Houses, shops inundated

KOCHI: Flash flooding at the Ernakulam South railway station and the adjoining areas, following heavy rain in the early hours, put train passengers and local residents in trouble on Sunday.

By noon, the floodwater was pumped out, offering relief to commuters and residents.

“Water entered residential buildings and large commercial complexes on the eastern side of MG Road. Drains near the Ernakulam South metro station overflowed and flooded shops. Most drainage systems in this area lack proper connectivity, leading to flooding when there is heavy rain,” Ernakulam South councillor Padmaja S Menon said.

According to her, the unscientific construction of roads, buildings, and drains has led to the situation.

“We have been in touch with the corporation and other department officials to address the issue. The irrigation department has blocked the flow of water for drain-cleaning and other work. After the flooding, we removed the blockages. Also, the waste cleared by the minor irrigation department from the drains has not been transported, causing the spread of wastewater,” she added.