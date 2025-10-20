High-level meet evaluates Kochi's JLN Stadium work ahead of Argentina match

KOCHI: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary E Jayathilak on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the eagerly-awaited Argentina–Australia football match in Kochi. The meeting evaluated the ongoing renovation work at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor and decided to ensure its timely completion.

Mohammad Hanish, principal secretary with the department of industries,said this was the first review meeting of the monitoring committee.

“We reviewed the preparations completed and the pending work. Detailed plans submitted by the Ernakulam district collector, Kochi city police commissioner, and the rural police chief were discussed. Senior officials, including the state police chief, attended the meeting online,” he said.

Hanish said the district-level committee will meet daily, while the state-level committee will convene twice a week to monitor progress.