Kochi man assaults wife over girl child’s birth, booked

KOCHI: The police have booked a resident of Njalukara in Angamaly for allegedly assaulting his wife over the birth of a girl. The victim, a 29-year-old from Puthencruz, had been enduring physical and mental abuse since 2021, when the girl was born.

On her complaint, the Angamaly police registered a case against the accused on charges pertaining to cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Additional charges and further proceedings, including arrest, will follow as the probe progresses,” said Ramesh, the Angamaly SHO .

According to the complaint, the couple got married in July 2020 and had been living in a house near the Njalukara reading room in Angamaly. They welcomed a baby girl in July 2021, after which the husband allegedly began harassing his wife, claiming that the birth of a girl child was her fault.

The victim alleged that her husband frequently subjected her to verbal abuse, accusing her of being lazy for neglecting household chores and even over irregular menstruation.

Details of the prolonged physical and mental abuse came to light after the victim sought medical treatment following a recent assault, said a source with the Ernakulam rural police.