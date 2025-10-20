Revamp on, but Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital in need of critical care

KOCHI: With a slew of projects nearing completion, the Taluk Hospital in Fort Kochi, one of the oldest public healthcare facilities in the state, is set for a makeover. However, despite the developments, the hospital continues to face critical challenges – including staff shortage and delay in creating new posts.

“We have improved the infrastructure and facilities at the hospital, in keeping with guidelines. However, it struggles with lack of expert doctors,” said T K Ashraf, Calvathy division councillor and chairman of the health standing committee of Kochi corporation.

“The facility had surgeons, ENT specialists, and cardiologists. But over the last 10-13 years, they were transferred to other hospitals, and replacements were not named. This has affected the quality of service provided to patients,” he said.

Established during the British era, the 240-bed multi-speciality hospital is a prominent healthcare facility in west Kochi.

Ashraf said requests have been placed with the state government for creation of new posts and appointment of more staff. “We are still awaiting a response.”

New and improved patient-care facilities are being introduced with financial assistance from Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), the corporation, BPCL, and MP funds.