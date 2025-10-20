Revamp on, but Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital in need of critical care

KOCHI: With a slew of projects nearing completion, the Taluk Hospital in Fort Kochi, one of the oldest public healthcare facilities in the state, is set for a makeover. However, despite the developments, the hospital continues to face critical challenges – including staff shortage and delay in creating new posts.
“We have improved the infrastructure and facilities at the hospital, in keeping with guidelines. However, it struggles with lack of expert doctors,” said T K Ashraf, Calvathy division councillor and chairman of the health standing committee of Kochi corporation.
“The facility had surgeons, ENT specialists, and cardiologists. But over the last 10-13 years, they were transferred to other hospitals, and replacements were not named. This has affected the quality of service provided to patients,” he said.
Established during the British era, the 240-bed multi-speciality hospital is a prominent healthcare facility in west Kochi.
Ashraf said requests have been placed with the state government for creation of new posts and appointment of more staff. “We are still awaiting a response.”
New and improved patient-care facilities are being introduced with financial assistance from Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), the corporation, BPCL, and MP funds.
According to a CSML official, the construction of a six-storey building is in the final stage and is expected to be inaugurated within a month. “We have included all basic facilities in the building. The hospital management can utilise the space based on their requirements,” the official said.
An air-conditioned casualty, a pay ward, and an outpatient and administration block are also being set up. “Now we have a 28-bed paediatric ward and a new gynaecology unit that can cater to 60 patients. Work on the laboratory is also progressing. The aim is to ensure better and advanced treatment facilities for the people of west Kochi,” Ashraf said.
The geriatric ward, exclusively for those above the age of 60, with separate outpatient departments and physiotherapy units, is the first of its kind in the district.
The number of dialysis unit has been increased from eight to 16, with the financial support of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
New Projects
13-bed pay ward
Air-conditioned casualty
28-bed paediatric ward
Geriatric ward
Laboratory
OP and administration block
Renovated gynaecology ward
Initiatives funded by:
Rs 3 cr from MP’s fund and corporation
Rs 1 cr from BPCL
Rs 4 cr from CSML